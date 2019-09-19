Some writers like to argue that the news media and newspapers hate Donald Trump. Nothing could be farther from the truth.
What really aggravates these individuals is that everything the news organizations say about Trump is true. Virtually everything reported about Trump comes from his Tweets and/or audio/video recordings. The record is there for anyone to see.
In less than three years, Trump has told lies or misleading statements over 12,000 times. That is astounding.
Even Fox news is coming around. Have you noticed lately that Trump has started to disparage Fox news? And do you know why? I will tell you. It’s because Fox reported a few facts about Trump which made him look bad.
See, it’s pretty simple. In Trump-world, if the news is favorable it’s real news, and if its unfavorable it’s fake news.
Republican politicians are so afraid that Trump will endorse someone else to run in a primary against them that they remain quiet and say nothing. Shame on them! Oftentimes in life one must stand up against tyranny, regardless of the cost.
I must also mention for that tariffs are taxes. Every time Trump raises a tariff, a business must do one of two things: Either raise the price of their products so they make the same profit, or don’t raise the price of their products and pay the tariff themselves, thereby losing money in the process.
All Hail Trump, the man who single-handedly bankrupted America and lost every friend she ever had.
Rodney Osbirn
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.