A letter to my grandchildren:
To say the least, this is a very difficult time for the whole world. Mother Nature is beautiful but also very cruel at times. So now we see that cruelty in the Covid-19 virus as it ravages the world. As with other pandemics, it will come to an end someday. In the meantime, we must watch it and live with it.
The best suggestion is to follow the medical advice and love those around you who will return that love.
It is sometimes difficult to be confined at home. That situation presents opportunities that can be rewarding. It is a time to bake cookies, make a new recipe, read a new book, write a letter, hug your family, read some history of a subject that you know nothing about, make plans for life after the pandemic, and search for the simple pleasures and experiences that are so rewarding.
With that in mind, here is a small gift for you to use for some simple pleasure or experience. Perhaps you will consider sharing it with the less fortunate.
In that context, I recall a favorite Japanese proverb; “He who does not know when he has enough is poor.”
So count your blessings and be grateful, be strong, be optimistic, and above all, wash your hands!
Thomas Thompson
Florence
