Thanks to cafe for free holiday feast
Before the Thanksgiving season moves into the Christmas holidays, I want to publicly recognize a member of our community who knows the true meaning of Thanksgiving.
Samantha Dotson, the owner and operator of The River Road Cafe in Muscle Shoals, hosted a Thanksgiving feast at her cafe for all comers — and the admission was free.
Then later that same day, she and members of her family fed the residents of the Lawrence County Jail.
Total people fed that day was over 500 — again all for free.
Thank you, Sam, for your community service.
Peter Larsen
Muscle Shoals
