Three simple safety measures are encouraged during the current COVID-19 pandemic. These are: frequent handwashing, proper social distances when in the presence of others, and the wearing of a face covering, that is a mask.
The most controversial of these and thus the least practiced is mask wearing. Can you pass this short quiz about mask wearing?
If everybody wore an approved mask ...
• Would chances of schools reopening on time and in the usual manner be increased or decreased?
• Would it be more or less likely that college and professional sports would not only be contested, but might even safely allow fans to attend the games?
• Would the safety of those attending worship services be increased or diminished?
• Would the number of COVID-19 cases increase or decrease? How about the number of hospitalizations? Would deaths increase or decrease?
• Would people be more or less protected from infection from others? Would you be safer from infection?
• Would you be providing greater or lesser safety for others?
• Would our society, socially, economically and generally, be able to return to normal more quickly or more slowly?
• Does wearing a mask show more or less concern for others?
• Would you undergo surgery at the hands of a doctor who refused to wear a surgical mask? Who is he/she protecting when he/she wears the mask?
Congratulations, you scored 100%! Thanks for wearing your mask and making a positive difference.
Steve McFall
Florence
