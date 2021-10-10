In a Senate speech in 2014, John McCain opposed Antony Blinken’s nomination as Deputy Secretary of State.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Alcohol law goes into effect Friday
- Sgt. Nick Risner
- Sgt. Nick Risner
- Tange Jean Oliver
- Bodies found in burned abandoned home in Florence
- Martin was armed with 2 guns during shootout
- Tina Ratliff
- Martin was released after 38 months in jail on good behavior
- Thousands pay respects for fallen Sheffield cop
- Jim and Doris Lawler
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- High school football game previews for Sept. 23-24 (1)
- DA: Martin should not have been free (1)
- Allen Thornton HOSA club raises autism awareness and funds for Luv Michael (1)
- Alabama Senate passes $1.3B prison construction plan (1)
- Cloverdale woman continues search for brother who has been missing for 5 years (1)
- Hubbard apologies, seeks early release from prison (1)
- Tuscumbia Council urged to leave golf course as is (1)
- SGA votes against impeaching president (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.