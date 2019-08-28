I am getting to the point where everything the Associated Press writes about Donald Trump I take with a grain of salt. I don’t trust anything they write any more. They put a spin on anything they write about him.
It is completely clear to me that the AP and the mainstream media are completely biased against the president.
Take, for example, what the media distorted about the president when he tweeted about “The Squad” (Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley and Tlaib). (David) Crary and (Alexandra) Olson (July 21) said that these four activists were told to “go back” to countries “from which they came.”
The authors took what Trump said out of context. The president did not tell the four to permanently move back to other countries.
Kathleen Parker (July 19), shared Trump’s exact words: “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.”
The president actually told them to come back when their work is finished.
The authors put their own spin on this story and their twisted stories indicate they are very biased against the president.
At any rate, there was nothing “racist” about Trump’s statement. The left, though, tries to make everything said and done by the president about racism.
Tom Jones
Florence
