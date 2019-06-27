When migrants forced the children to walk 1,600-plus miles for months to get to the USA, did they worry or care if the children had toothbrushes, soap, baths or proper hygiene? No.
But now, Border Patrol agents are being accused of cruel and inhumane treatment, event though they bring clothes and supplies from their own homes, and babysit the children instead of doing the real job they are there for.
Migrant adults should be charged with child abuse for forcing children into such unhealthy, uncleanly, danger-ridden conditions and hardships on the journey here.
Paul Sabatino
Florence
