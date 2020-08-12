I, too, would like to see the statue in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse removed. Not because it bothers me to walk past it, but from the standpoint of a great warrior who fought valiantly in war.
I have foreparents that fought for the north and the south, so I would like to see it moved to a respectful place.
I like what I see in the young leaders in Florence and Colbert County. They have won over half the battle already because they pledged non-violence, the same as Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr.
I wish they would be about building. Jesus was a carpenter. He built up, not destroyed.
I wish they would take the lead in getting the bridge built west of Florence at the end of West Mobile and College streets. It’s been out for about 40 years.
I wish they would take the lead into how it is possible for UNA to purchase the rights to the W.C. Handy School gymnasium. I do not believe what has been done is legal.
I would be glad to donate to hire a lawyer out of Huntsville to advise you.
For those that live on the Colbert County side, there is a Rebel flag flying within a few blocks of the courthouse. Why not try to get it removed? All the local politicians have seen it. It is within sight from a place where a lot of churches and organizations have affairs. Can we get it removed?
Elder E.R. Vaughn
Muscle Shoals
