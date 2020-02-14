Nan, Nan, Nan:
What an unmitigated embarrassment you were during President Trump’s State of the Union presentation.
Your childish behavior and your ridiculous body language and ripping of his text have brought shame to yourself, your party and your country.
Conversely, you should be commended in assuring the re-election of President Trump in November.
John Adams
Sheffield
