New UNA stadium is a bad idea
The proposed new football stadium at UNA deserves comment.
It is a bad idea.
Students, parents of students and Alabama taxpayers cannot keep paying ever-increasing tuition, fees and tax money into the education industry’s money pit.
Data shows that in the more than 300 Division 1 schools, only 20 make a profit on sports. UNA is destined to be one of the financial losers.
The reality is that UNA’s state funding should be reduced by 20 percent.
The UNA president and Board of Trustees have demonstrated a lack of common sense in financial matters, and should be reminded of their primary duty is to educate students, not provide entertainment or offer useless degree programs to keep the cash flow high.
Bobby Boone
Muscle Shoals
