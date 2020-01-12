Tim Melson, Lynn Greer and Andrew Sorrell, three of the five that decided to introduce a 2-cent per gallon gas tax on the residents of Lauderdale County for the $35 million Agriculture Event Center, are now concerned about the enrollment and job readiness training at Northwest-Shoals Community College.
For what jobs should NWSCC be prepared to train its students? Sweeping or mopping floors and vacuuming carpets? Pouring water, taking orders and serving meals? Cooking short-order meals, busing tables or washing dishes?
Directing traffic in parking lots, selling and tearing tickets, or ushering people to their seats? Preparing and selling concession food and drink?
Changing and washing linens? Picking up litter in parking lots and the arena? Helping customers with retail purchases and running cash registers?
Mucking-out stalls? Cleaning bathtubs and scrubbing toilets?
People do not need an associate's degree or job readiness training for the vast majority of jobs that the Agriculture Event Center will create.
Why is enrollment at NWSCC falling? The prospects for present and future jobs in Lauderdale County do not require a degree. Workers only need a good work ethic and a willingness to work. They already have that.
Vic Billingham
Killen
