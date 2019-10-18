No progress in place to achieve greatness
The question for 2019 — “How do you plan to make Sheffield schools great again” —was on one of the displays in the 2019 homecoming parade. The greatness for the Sheffield school system has gone down the “rabbit hole.”
In 1994, Sheffield was a HA school. Now it is barely hanging on to a 1A status. Why?
Parents are moving out of the city, or paying the out of city fee so their students don’t have to attend the great Sheffield school system. Is this the way to make Sheffield school system great again?
The black faculty is less than 1 percent of the system employees. Sheffield scores are in the bottom tiers on the composite grading scale on the state level. Is this a sign of greatness?
Are there changes to be made to help achieve this greatness? I think not. With the current administration, I don’t see any progress being made to achieve greatness
Evelyn W. Pugh
Sheffield
