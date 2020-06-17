District 4 in the city of Sheffield is the ghost district.
The district does not have representation. A councilwoman was elected, but has shown no concerns for improvement in the district.
The streets still flood when it rains. Moses Street becomes a one-way street due to flooding, but who cares?
We live in the ghost district. At least when councilwoman Mary Stevens was in office, we were able to meet with the mayor, police chief and other department heads to share our concerns.
Since Councilwoman Penny Freeman has been in office, the ghost district has not had a single community meeting.
What is the need for a council person if the citizens of the district cannot express their needs and concerns to the elected officials?
Evelyn W. Pugh
Sheffield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.