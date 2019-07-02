The de facto speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, believes that Congress should have pay raises to prevent them from abusing their offices and the trust of voters by making deals with lobbyists.
She said efforts to hike congressional pay “may not be politically popular to say, but honestly, this is why there’s so much pressure to turn to lobbying firms, and to cash in on member services after people leave because precisely of this issue.”
Cortez makes $174,000 per year doing nothing but spewing foolishness, while the members of our military lay down their lives for much less without complaining.
Euell White
Florence
