Registration (alagames.com) for the 40th Alabama State Games is now open, and we are expecting a record-setting 6,000 participants to flood Jefferson County to participate in the games.
The Alabama State Games — founded in 1982 at the request of the U.S. Olympic committee — are inclusive, encouraging participants of all ages and abilities to register..
Over the past 39 years, we’ve had track and field stars barely old enough to see over the hurdles, an 89-year-old pickleballer, and athletes of the year coming back generations later to watch their children and grandchildren compete.
We are ever forward-facing, adding new and exciting sports. This year’s event includes ESports, baseball, flag football, swimming, track and field, and wrestling.
Visit alagames.com for a full list of sports and to register.
Aside from a gold medal moment, participants who attend the June 9 opening ceremony are eligible to win one of 17 scholarships. In honor of our 40th anniversary, we are giving away scholarships totaling $20,000.
We have — so far — awarded $335,610 in scholarships.
Founder Ron Creel says: “We expect our 40th anniversary to be memorable. We want to have athletes of all ages, from all over Alabama register.”
We encourage you to spread the word, register to compete, and then invite your friends.
The opening ceremony will be June 9 at UAB’s Bartow Arena and will be televised live statewide on the Alabama State Games Television Network.
