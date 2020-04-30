Up until now our nation was very fortunate. In times past we had great leaders when we had a national crisis.
We had Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War. We had Franklin D. Roosevelt during the Great Depression and World War II. And we had John F. Kennedy during the Cuban missile crisis.
But this time around leadership has failed us.
Donald Trump is the worst leader possible in this time of national crisis. He had three months warning on the virus — first being warned back in December. Trump waited three months before doing anything, even going so far as to call the virus a hoax as late as early March. And when he did act, he did nothing again.
Hospitals never did get enough supplies, and there was never enough testing.
And Trump started to blame everyone else for his failures. He blamed the media; he blamed China; he blamed the World Health Organization; and he blamed the governors, all the while saying he did the best job in history.
And now he wants to open up the nation too quickly and kill lots more people. Because Trump played golf for three months and did nothing, we have 50,000 dead and close to 30 million jobless. Yes, this time around our leaders have failed us.
Dan Rau
Lawrenceburg, Tennessee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.