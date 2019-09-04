In an Aug. 30 letter, the writer said the deplorable way we treat immigrant families is non-Christian, inhumane, unpatriotic and non-economical. The writer covered the non-Christian and inhumane parts. I would like to address the unpatriotic and non-economical.
Treating these people as non-humans goes against all we stand for, as the inscription on the Statue of Liberty asserts that we should welcome, not hinder, strangers needing a new start in life. So it’s patriotic to treat these people humanely.
About the economical: We have heard in recent years that America’s low birth rate is causing a decrease in the number of persons to fill available jobs, as well as to pay taxes.
We are currently experiencing large numbers of people wishing to become part of the work force of America (I’m talking about immigrants here). Our nation is abusing them, rather than welcoming them, training them and teaching them how to become productive and happy citizens. Our president even wants to build a wall to try to keep them out!
Another thing is happening, which no one wants to imagine: These are people who have reasoning powers, just like most of us. If we continue to treat them as non-humans, I wonder what their attitude will be toward our leaders, laws and our country? We are breeding a generation of potential domestic terrorists!
A person can endure a limited amount of abuse before striking back. Think on these things.
Orris Bullock
Florence
