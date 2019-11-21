I supported the gasoline tax increase to provide much-needed infrastructure repairs to our highway system. I also believe Colbert County’s program to utilize these funds to finance a bond issue allowing immediate repairs to many of the roads in our county was an excellent idea.
However, if the repaving project on Sixth Street between Wilson Dam Road and Harding Avenue is an example of the quality of these projects I now have my doubts.
The asphalt was milled and replaced with such a thin layer that a “roar” may be heard as my car travels this recently resurfaced street. There are several places where the asphalt is unlevel and has voids that will soon become potholes.
I expected the highway department would surely reject this project and require the contractor to replace the asphalt.
Recently, I noticed the street was being striped and I assume the project is considered complete. If this is an example of how our gasoline tax dollars will be spent, I must say I am very disappointed.
I have once again been deceived by political promises to use my taxes wisely. Oh well, there is always an opportunity to correct my error in the upcoming elections.
Gerald S. Borden
Muscle Shoals
