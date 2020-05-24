The time has come once again to honor our fallen heroes. They are all heroes because they gave all they had for the defense of our great country.
My oldest brother, James Baker, is one of these heroes. He was missing in action at Cassino, Italy, in 1944 and he is still missing.
The American Legion Post 31 in Tuscumbia places flags at the gravesites of veterans in cemeteries all over Colbert County. We may not have enough flags to place at all the graves, but we do our best.
Please visit your fallen heroes on Memorial Day, and maybe you will see a flag there. The flag is just a way of letting you know that we remember the sacrifice each one gave while serving under that flag.
Thank you for remembering.
William L. Baker
Senior vice commander
American Legion Post 31
Tuscumbia
