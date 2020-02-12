At the State of the Union address on Feb. 4, Nancy Pelosi completely disgraced herself. Throughout President Trump’s speech, she threw a temper-tantrum, just like a little baby.
She was so angry that Trump didn’t shake her extended hand (which apparently he didn’t see) that she sulked throughout the speech. Rather than listening to the speech, she became a distraction — so much so that she became the center of attention.
As the speech proceeded, she continuously fumbled with the speech that Trump gave her. She would read a while and then hold the speech up in the air. She was constantly mumbling and fidgeting, as if she didn’t know what to do with herself, unlike Vice President Mike Pence, who sat quietly and listened intently.
By reading instead of being still and listening, I think she was trying to get ahead of the game so she could signal her minions when to stand and shout, especially the women in white.
To make matters worse, she showed her disrespect to all those in the audience, as well as the ones mentioned by Trump for special praise, by dividing up the speech (an official document) in four layers and then tearing each layer apart. She then threw the torn speech down on the desk as if it were a piece of garbage.
Talking about somebody who should be thrown out of office, well, she should be.
She and her underlings have been trying to undermine and impeach the president since the day he was elected.
Tom Jones
Florence
