Kudos to the Florence City Council on their recent passage of the pet store puppy and kitten sales ordinance.
The council has joined over 350 municipalities nationwide in prohibiting pet stores from selling commercially bred pets.
These puppy and kitten mills, numbering in the hundreds nationwide, churn out thousands of animals yearly without any real concern for the welfare of the newborns or their adult parents.
Both state and USDA inspectors regularly cite these operations for their failure to provide their animals with food and water, adequate shelter and basic medical care. Yet the authorities rarely prosecute or shutter these operations.
Puppies of all breeds are often shipped hundreds of miles to pet stores. Many of these animals are sick upon arrival.
When customers enter a pet store, they fall in love with the pretty puppy and pay thousands of dollars for it. They learn only later that their new family member will require extensive medical care, costing hundreds of dollars.
Of particular concern are several documented cases of these animals carrying diseases such as campylobacter, which can be passed on to both store employees and customers.
The CDC has confirmed several cases or multistate outbreaks of campylobacter sickening hundreds of people ... the source being puppies in pet stores.
We are fortunate that our pet stores offer retail space for adoption of local shelter and rescue animals.
The council has demonstrated both a concern for public health and a desire to preserve our adoption model.
Dan Summy
Florence
