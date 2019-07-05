Please read the Mueller Report
I was somewhat surprised to read that the special counsel never allowed itself to analyze facts, which might lead to a charge of obstruction of justice upon the president. And yet when under pressure following the 2018 election to begin impeachment proceedings, the House leadership always insisted they wait for the Meuller Report to be released.
On Page 8, Volume II, the report says:
“We concluded that Congress has authority to prohibit a President’s corrupt use of his authority in order to protect the integrity of the administration of justice.”
The report clearly sends a signal to Congress that the ball is in their court, and the special office is powerless to proceed any further.
Upon careful reading, the report also hands a roadmap which Congress can follow, if they seek to pursue the matter. They stated, although they did not conclude, that he committed a crime. They also could not exonerate him, after all of those months of interviews, or give prison sentences of his people.
Please, please — all members of Congress — read the Meuller Report! When you have finished, I believe you will also insist that Attorney General William Barr release the redacted portions, which only his eyes have seen apparently.
Orris Bullock
Florence
(1) comment
After careful thought and understanding, I conclude that Mueller could not find that your President obstructed an illegal investigation put into motion by Barack Hussein Obama. Therefore, I can only conclude that the mentioning of not allowing a president to commit crimes was directed at Barack Hussein Obama. Case closed.
