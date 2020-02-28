Political saga isn’t what matters
The New York Times Magazine of Feb. 16 carried a six-page spread on the Republican candidates for the Alabama U.S. Senate race. (https://www.nytimes.com/2020/02/10/magazine/alabama-republican-primary-senate.html)
It is instructive, especially for those who intend to vote in the March 3 primary.
The theme of the article is how each candidate is trying to persuade Alabama voters that he “is the most slavishly devoted to Trump.”
The article also reviews the Republican dynamics for the 2017 election that Democrat Doug Jones won. It is interesting reading about the state candidates jockeying for favor from above, and that is why the extensive article was carried nationally.
As an Alabamian, however, it is disappointing that in their endeavors to “out-Trump Trump” the Republican candidates seem to have forgotten that their first loyalty is to the people of Alabama.
We want to know more about their plans to promote policies that will help more Alabamians gain access to health care, improved education, good jobs and better wages — and preserve a healthy environment for our grandchildren.
How will the candidates deal with growing income inequality and inexcusable run-away budget deficits as a result of tax breaks for the wealthy that pose a threat to future funding for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and other programs that help the populous poor in the state?
The Washington and state political sagas are fascinating, but this election candidates and voters need to focus on things that really matter in our lives.
Dan Waterman
Killen
