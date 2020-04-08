The war on the coronavirus has brought back memories of World War II.
As a grade school student, I remember the unity in our country in the struggle against and the defeat of the Axis powers. Almost everyone supported it.
As youngsters, we collected scrap metal, paper and milkweed pods; sold 5-cent packets of seeds for Victory Gardens; took our nickels and dimes to school to buy stamps, the money going to support the war effort.
When the stamp book was full it became a war bond. There was rationing of fuel, food and many other items.
Because of the shortages people helped each other out with what they needed.
In the war on the coronavirus, there has also been some cooperation and support, especially of the medical personnel on the front lines. The sad fact, though, is that the process has been politicized.
The blame game is in full swing and it has become a political issue. Political parties seem to be maneuvering to use this in the 2020 election.
It’s sad to see a country so split when there should be cooperation and working together for the welfare of our people.
Politicians and political parties using this issue to further their own political ambitions is selfishness at its worse.
Norman Kramer
Killen
