It seems like it’s harder for some humans to help those down on their luck, especially this time of year. (It) must make them feel big and strong to aim a swift kick at a poor person. Man, woman or child ... doesn’t matter ... getting something for nothing. That extra $100 a month to put food on the table must bring tears to your eyes.
I read where taking food stamps from those that already feel desperate is a good thing. You whine and cry that they get your tax dollars. Boo hoo. But not a whimper or whisper about paying $150 million taxpayer dollars for the Potus to golf at his own resorts.
Your humanity is lacking something that is fundamentally needed for the love thy neighbor commandment that you trash daily. But I bet you puff your chest out when you pull out your wallet for the Empty Table Fund because you want to decide who is more in need of your charitable charade.
Walk a mile in their shoes, if they have shoes. You have no clue what it takes to get a job when you are poor (and have) no clothes, no transportation, no babysitter, no gas money, no insurance money.
Do you not understand that the poor already know they are at the bottom? You don’t have to stomp them back down.
Merry Christmas
Linda Johnson
Florence
