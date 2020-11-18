Joe Biden said let’s put an end to the chaos. Off course it will end as Biden won, but if he had lost, his liberal Democrat supporters would have torn down the USA if they did not get their way.

David Rau

Mr. Sabatino has his nerve saying that Bidens supporters would have torn down the nation is Biden had lost. Since we are witnessing Trump doing all he can to plant the seeds of discontent and unproven fraud on a free and honest election just because he cannot bear the idea that he lost and lost bad. It's now more evident than ever that Trump was never fit for the job and should never hold public office again. The man is a total disgrace.

