Recent articles in TimesDaily extolling the benefits of Alabama’s Pre-K program deserve comment.
Pre-K is another scam create by Alabama’s Education Industry, to extract more money from the taxpayers.
Pre-K is basically a babysitting service for four year olds, whose parents are often too lazy to perform their parental responsibilities.
Pre-K should only be funded by the parents involved and private donations. No taxpayer funds should be allocated at all.
Bobby Boone
Muscle Shoals
