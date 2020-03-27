In his novel “Roots,” Alex Haley wrote: “Omoro told Kunta that three groups of people lived in every village. First were those you could see — walking around, eating, sleeping, and working. Second were the ancestors, whom Grandma Yaisa had now joined. And the third people — who are they? Asked Kunta. ‘The third people,’ said Omoro, ‘are those waiting to be born.’”
Indeed, those precious souls who are waiting to be born are people.
God respects the unborn as persons just as He did Jeremiah to whom He said: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I appointed you a prophet to the nations.” (Jer. 1:5)
On Jan. 22, New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo wasted no time signing a radical pro-abortion bill into law just hours after the state Senate and Assembly passed it.
The Reproductive Health Act allows late-term abortions, even up to nine months, and non-doctors to perform them.
The pro-abortion governor said, “With the signing of this bill, we are sending a clear message that whatever happens in Washington, women in New York will always have the fundamental right to control their own body.”
The unborn is also a person who is alive. Neither the governor nor the New York Senate has the right to redefine what God has created and made. The move by them is just an attempt to justify their evil, murderous intent.
Hubert Powell
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.