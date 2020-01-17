Property owners bear responsibility
In response to the Jan. 8 article concerning a grant to demolish or clean up neglected real estate in Sheffield, I would imagine that the property owners are more disappointed than the city council when they failed to get the grant.
What a hustle for those folks that let their property go to ruin — somebody else cleans up the mess and restores real value to their lots.
I am proud that Sheffield is coming back to life. I truly appreciate the investments made by local businesswomen and men that have faith in the renewal of our city. And good for the city council to press forward on removing dilapidated structures.
However, I do think that property owners should take some personal responsibility in sharing in the cost of the cleanup.
I know that grant money does not have to be repaid. I don’t know much about property law, but surely there is a way to recoup some of the money spent by taxpayers.
Grant money is supposed to do the greatest good for as many people as possible — they are not designed to enrich a legacy fund for some family, or bail out owners that have neglected their property.
Jim Walton
Sheffield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.