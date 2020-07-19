Constitutionally protected rights: We hear a lot about that lately. People from a particular political persuasion shout it out anytime they feel that others are disrupting their lives.
There are times when they are right — free speech and the right to peaceably assemble. Even so, a little common sense goes a long way.
Take the wearing of masks, social distancing, and hand washing as an example.
A lot of men, and some women, are tough and powerful and they aren’t worried about COVID-19. Fine. Good for you. If you refuse to do those things, though, it doesn’t just endanger your health. The whole purpose of those things is to break the chain of transmission.
What if you get the virus and pass it on to your elderly parents or grandparents? Or someone at work? Or a neighbor?
There are many things that we do for the greater good that we don’t want to do.
The sad thing is that if you do continue with the self-centered behavior and pass the disease on to someone who becomes seriously ill or dies, there may always be doubt as to whether you were the cause.
If the national response had been more rapid and cohesive, tens of thousands of lives would have been saved.
I dislike wearing a mask, but it is primarily to protect others from my exhalations.
The latest studies indicate that the COVID-19 particulates can remain airborne for as long as 12 minutes. That is frightening.
Rodney Osbirn
Florence
