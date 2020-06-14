I appreciate the pro-life and pro-choice for life people who demonstrate during the Covid-19 pandemic, and at other times, that the sanctity of life extends beyond the womb.
They are the ones who are willing to sacrifice for others through social distancing, wearing personal protective equipment in public, and staying home when possible so the number of active cases and resulting deaths can be minimized.
These people have given up many things such as activities, fellowship, social and spiritual, and most of all livelihood to name a few.
I believe the people I'm referring to are paying the highest respect to the pandemic warriors, which include medical, first-responders. law enforcement, military, volunteers, supply chain workers and also teachers who are learning new methods and making themselves available to students at all times, plus those with children teaching their own.
The respect for the warriors, many physically exhausted and emotionally drained, is shown by doing and giving up what it takes to help bring the pandemic to a close so they, and all people, can return to a more normal life.
In this situation, being pro-life or pro-choice for life can be costly.
Pat McKinney
Greenhill
