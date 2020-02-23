The left has taken Christ out of Christmas and the celebration of the risen Christ at Easter.
Christmas has turned into a Christ-less Santa Clause Day, and Easter is now the arrival of spring. Jesus Christ and Christianity have been removed from these Christian holidays and is being pushed out of our everyday lives.
Their war on Christ and Christianity prevents prayer in school and sporting activities. Mass shootings have become a daily happening to the point that most go unnoticed. Promoting abortion as “health care” is their popular cry.
They are slowly erasing U.S. history, removing statues and holidays because someone is offended, and I am offended by that.
Same sex marriages? Being whatever sex you want to be?
Our culture has eroded to the point that the upcoming generation is advocating socialism (a free ride, no responsibility). Since they are not taught history, they apparently don’t know about Cuba, and are not aware of what is happening in Venezuela and the failings of socialism!
All are the results of not being taught Christian morals and values. They have ushered in the selfish materialistic values of do what you want if it feels good, and let someone else pay the bills.
God has been forgotten because the times are prosperous, and who needs God in good times?
Louis Bailey
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.