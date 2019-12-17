Over 50 years ago, Woodward Avenue in Muscle Shoals was widened to reroute traffic out of Sheffield to alleviate traffic congestion at the Montgomery Avenue railroad crossing.
Today, the issue still exists, yet it is mostly of concern to the residents of Sheffield and anyone needing to get to businesses on the other side of the tracks, or Helen Keller Hospital.
Why is money being spent on yet another absolutely useless study when there will never be an overpass built? It couldn't be justified previously, and if it could have been there will never be enough money for Sheffield to pay for their share of the cost.
Mr. Mayor, if you don't have enough money to repair the streets that are in desperate need of repairs now, what makes you think you will have enough for this project?
Sheffield doesn't have enough money now to fix Cox Boulevard properly (project has been delayed for two years already for lack of funds) all because of fast tracking Inspiration Landing. So how do you plan to fund the railroad corssing project if it is deemed a worthwhile project?
You should have had a plan for funding your share before a study is even asked for.
It seems a better use of these funds would be to patch some potholes and do some additional resurfacing of the roads. Better yet, fix the existing railroad crossing at Montgomery Avenue to where it doesn't tear the bottom of your car out.
V.C. Bearden
Muscle Shoals
