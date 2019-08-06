Approximately six weeks ago, Norfolk Southern had a track crew replace new crossing tracks on the Montgomery Avenue section in Sheffield.
Afterwards, you would assume that the company would do some paving work to eliminate ruining a person’s vehicle as they crossed the tracks! I dare say there isn’t a rougher crossing in north Alabama!
I contacted my city councilman to inquire as to who the responsibility falls on for the paving repair and was informed that the responsibility was the railroads.
It would seem to me that with all the grief that they receive concerning the wait times for trains in the downtown area that Norfolk Southern would at the very least repair the crossings to allow easier passage!
Earl Rutledge
Sheffield
