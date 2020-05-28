In the 1920’s world trade was unfettered and growing steadily. The world was relatively prosperous.
Then in 1930, President Herbert Hoover signed the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, which boosted U. S. tariffs to historically high levels, prompting foreign retaliation.
His act and the retaliatory acts boosted prices of goods drastically (like Trump, he didn’t understand how tariffs work, who pays for them), trade crashed, the worldwide Great Depression ensued.
The only reason the recent stock market was looking like the economy was prosperous was companies were using the tax rebates we will pay for to buy back their stock.
Less stock for the same value means the stock price goes up. It didn’t go up because companies were using the money to boost employment, sales, profits. Profits were staying flat or falling, even as stock prices were rising.
Now, we will see the result of the hidden weakening of the market — of a $7 trillion (12 zeros) increase in federal deficit, and of ignoring the coronavirus until it was too late to remediate it.
It’s going to be a long, slow, costly recovery, just as was the case with Bush’s recession. It’s going to get worse before it starts getting better.
Bill Lockhart
Tuscumbia
