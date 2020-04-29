The TimesDaily’s “One View” April 8 was titled, “We can’t afford for truth to be a casualty.” With “truth” in the title a person may think that the complete “truth” would be found in the comments!
The One View noted above contained the following comments: “It is disturbing, then, to see an American military commander punished for telling the truth. Crozier wrote a letter to between 20 and 30 people up and down the naval chain of command seeking help for his crew, several of whom were diagnosed with COVID-19. According to reports, he took this measure after going through normal command channels failed to yield action.”
The now former Secretary of the Navy stated: Capt. Crozier decided to send an email letter and copy that email to a large list of other people who were not in the Chain of Command and sent it up the Chain of Command, skipping people who were in the Chain of Command.
Also by going public valuable information was provided to those who are not our friends.
I agree with the decision to remove Capt. Brett E. Crozier as commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt. At the Naval Academy, Cadet Crozier was made aware of the chain of command but chose to ignore at a critical time. This is why he was removed.
I also agree with the Navy Secretary resigning for his comments after the firing.
Bill Smoak
Florence
