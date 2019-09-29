Restroom conditions must be addressed
We moved back to the Florence area from Florida in 2013. My husband was from here and we have many friends and family, so it seemed the perfect place to live. This is truly a beautiful place to call home.
We like to camp when we can get away and local folks told us of McFarland Park. We drove through the park and it is a pristine jewel to see the river flow through and the magnificent bluffs that can be seen from the campsites. The grounds are meticulous and well taken care of, so we thought we ‘d give it a try.
The funny thing we saw was practically all the tags on the RVs were local. It seems a lot of folks who live in the area use it as a quick getaway from home and pressure.
We have a R.V. with a full bath, but often like to use the R.V. park facilities in order not to hook up and dump for just a quick weekend. We went to the restroom and showers in the park and were amazed at the leaking toilet with water running on the floor, toilets and showers covered with mold and filthy floors.
We have been to many different R.V. parks and this is not acceptable. It puts a very bad light on the city of Florence.
Shame on the city of Florence for such an eyesore! Please fix these deplorable conditions and make this the premier R.V. park that it should be.
Ivy Simpson
Killen
