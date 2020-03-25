It seems a former resident of the fair city of Florence attended, or at least applauded, the recent Wine Fest held in Florence. The reference was made that those who did not attend did so out of fear.
I didn’t attend because of common sense...better informed minds than mine in the health care field, state and federal government and clergy throughout this country have advised us all to limit outdoor activity, remain distant from others physically, and to monitor any possible disease, no matter how simple or acute.
No, it’s out of concern for individuals in this country that we will hopefully contain a very communicable disease and therefore be the better for it in the long run.
This is not Ebola, Aids or mad cow, but it is a detriment to this society and world, which those of us will do our best to combat through proper medical care and rest.
I would like the letter writer to confront any of the SEC coaches, as he so adroitly referred, and tell them that they are carrying on like “small children” when hundreds of student athletes are in their care, day in and day out, trusted by countless parents and administrators to do what is right. You may want to start right here at UNA and offer them the same challenge.
While the Wine Fest activities were carried on in an untimely manner, and could have been postponed, there is no need to applaud them for taking that risk.
Daniel Penny
Florence
