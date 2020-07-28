Has anyone thought about, in these unprecedented times, those who are caring for the sick making the same money, like they were working regular jobs?
Doctors, nurses, lab techs, food service, receptionists, janitorial staffs, even the valet parking attendants, all putting their health on the line for the same money as in regular times.
While the stimulus package the government sent out was a great help to many, I feel it is a slap in the face to those trying to save lives and (are) not being paid accordingly.
The unemployed getting an extra $600 a week to not work. Why would they want to go back?
Don’t get me wrong, I know it is a great help to those not working, but there should be an incentive for those considered essential too.
With hospitals filled to capacity, it’s not like they couldn’t afford to award those putting their lives on the line every single day.
Earl Rutledge
Sheffield
