Robbing the rich to pay the poor
Rich people give their children too much and ask for so little. The children of rich people feel guilty for having everything given to them on a silver platter.
One rich family’s daughter was kidnapped by a gang that believed in robbing the rich and giving it to the poor. She felt so guilty that she joined the gang. They robbed banks and armored cars, and gave to the poor.
No doubt she felt guilty, because we have people living out of their cars because they can’t afford to pay rent.
We have people living in parks because they can’t afford to pay rent.
We have people living under bridges because they can’t afford to pay rent.
We have people living in vacant houses because they can’t afford to pay rent.
No doubt, the parents thought that she was running with people beneath their standard. But their daughter walked away from free stuff and started robbing from the rich and giving to the poor.
President Trump’s $2.2 trillion relief package will miss a lot of people. Some of us seniors don’t file income tax because what we pay to file is about the same as we get back. So we just don’t file income tax.
That needs to be changed to each head of household that pays a utility bill, and pays rent, should be able to get money from the $2.2 trillion relief package.
Elder E.R. Vaughn
Muscle Shoals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.