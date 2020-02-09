I recently read the article about two beautiful young women who cared enough about their less fortunate neighbors to do something about it.
They sought out volunteers and did the research to open a dining room to serve meals to people who are currently homeless, economically disadvantaged, or just lonely.
These two women seem to be needles in a haystack these days. I am so impressed by their hearts and their innovation. They saw something that needed to be done, and they acted on it.
I wish I could speak so kindly about the response by the City of Florence.
I’m not talking about an unknown place somewhere far away. I’m talking about a place I used to live and work; a place where my husband and I enjoyed raising our children; a place where we still have dear friends, but apparently also a place where hungry and lonely people are less important than anyone else to the city government.
I am sad and disgusted.
I wouldn’t suggest that anyone I know take a job there unless this situation improves dramatically and quickly.
I knew Florence to be a place where citizens must declare their loyalty to two things — a college team and a church.
All those church-goers and their pastors, along with anyone else who genuinely cares about everyone in their community, need to step up and make something happen with the city officials so this well-organized project won’t lose its momentum.
Laurie Glenn
Victoria, Texas
