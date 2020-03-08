Here we go again. “The left” is attacking Christ and Christianity and He is being pushed out of our daily lives, according to a recent letter.
This is occurring in an area where there is literally a Christian church on virtually every corner, prayers are a part of myriad public events, and faith-based special events occur throughout the year.
Wow, those leftists must really pack a wallop, besting God’s son at every turn through their secular humanist message. As my grandma would say, “Hogwash!”
Our democracy is based on the simple message that freedom is based on the state not establishing an official religion, and on not requiring any specific religious profession by citizens to conduct state business.
Christians like me celebrate Christmas and Easter because of our faith, not because the state requires it. As a result, I do not fear those of the same sex who wish to marry for love, and I certainly do not fear the establishment of a government social net for those in need of medical care or other services just because some wags attempt to tar those efforts with the bogeyman of “socialist.”
Can I hear an “amen”?
Roger L. Tanner
Florence
