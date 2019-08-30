Seeking a final solution to immigration
According to the current regime, a fetus is a legal person, which is to say a human being, whereas a child conceived outside of the United States is illegal and therefore not human.
So if a refugee arrives pregnant, we must deny her an abortion, then take the child away to be concentrated with others of its kind in a camp. See how that works?
If a child arrives already born, we must rip them from their parents, quite literally from their mothers’ breasts, to leave them packed in squalid cages with strangers, without schools or soap or a proper meal, much less a lawyer, and definitely no flu shots.
By concentrating these non-humans in such conditions, we ensure that disease and mismanagement take care of the weak while we think up creative ways to dispose of the rest.
It is the least they deserve for being so irresponsible, and for speaking languages other than English.
Now the Trump administration proposes to take over the entire business of concentrating these illegal non-humans, shutting off the camps from any checks or balances of any kind. That is when the real work to end immigration – a final solution to the problem – can begin.
So we shall be talking about these camps, and the concentration of illegal nonpersons in them, for a very long time. But remember not to call them “concentration camps,” as that phrase triggers some folks, which is a mean thing to do.
Matt Osborne
Florence
Log In
