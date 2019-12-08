Many of our nation’s heroes will spend the holidays in a military hospital this year.
As you send Christmas cards this year, please consider a card or two mailed to “A Deserving Soldier” sent to one of the following 3 military hospitals:
• Birmingham VA Medical Center, 700 S. 19th St., Birmingham, AL 35233
• The Tut Fann Veterans Home, 2701 Meridian St., Huntsville, AL 35811
• Walter Reed Army Medical Center, 6900 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. 20307
You will be blessed and so will they.
Steve Chenault
Florence
