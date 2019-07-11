Service above self. This is the mantra of Rotary International, and I thought it appropriate to repeat here.
As I was leaving the Farmer’s Market and reached to open my car door, my bag of tomatoes fell and rolled under the car. A little 4- or 5-year-old boy suddenly appeared and crawled under the car and retrieved the tomatoes, dropped them in the bag, ran around the car, retrieved another one, returned and dropped it in the bag, and disappeared as quickly as he had first appeared.
He was so quick I didn’t even get to say “thank you.”
That young man exemplifies the definition of “Service Above Self” and restores my faith in the future of humanity.
God bless America!
John Finch
Florence
