Slavery in America today has a new look. No, it’s still slavery and it’s still here.
The immigrant children that were taken from their parents are being adopted out for “fees” to the rich in America, these children have been taken and the parents deported. Thousands.
There were rumors about it being an adoption agency of a friend of a cabinet member. That was a rumor ... the rest is true.
These poor little kids will never know who their parents are, Never hug their mother. Dad will not dangle them on his knees. No Christmas for these kids.
This is brutal and cruel. And you condone it. Close your eyes. Close Your ears, but you especially close your mouth.
When you put your child to bed tonight, you hug them tight and thank God for them. You are at fault for each child that cries at night for their mommy. If you allow evil to flourish, you aren’t a good man.
It makes us a worse nation under God, and God is watching to see what you do.
Linda Johnson
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.