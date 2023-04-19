I want to inform you of another act of surveillance the government has planned.
Your power company will be rolling out smart meters that will be installed on the side of your house.
To not participate, you will send a certified letter to the USPS to inform them of “no,” you may not install a smart meter as you had no problem billing me for my power usage before, and their “informed consent” goes out the window.
If you are OK with the government knowing when you are sleeping, when awake, when on vacation, when you turn on a lamp, when you use your electric toothbrush, when you install some extra computers and it looks like you’re running a business out of your home, then disregard this warning.
The collected data will show a personal profile of your living patterns.
This is not electrical metering, this is personal surveillance.
Write the letter and send it certified.
This is a search without a warrant every day with collected data going to the power company, the police, the insurance company, anyone who cuts a deal with your power company to take a look at your patterns of behavior, looking at your life under a microscope.
It is quite simply none of their business, and I’m sure you will agree that the smart meters, aka radio transmitters on the side of your house, are an invasion of privacy at the very least!
