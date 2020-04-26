Recently, I went to a big box store and was shocked at what I saw. The place was packed: hundreds of people inside, and only a tiny handful were wearing masks or trying to do social distancing.
Groups of friends were gathering in the aisles, patting each other on the back, and generally making it impossible for anyone trying to maintain social distancing to use that aisle.
Checkout lines were backed up, and people were crowding each other in the lines.
In short, that store looked exactly like it did a year ago when we not trying to “flatten the curve.”
I also drove by another big box store, which was apparently controlling how many people were inside. As a result, there were at least 25 people waiting in a long line, and only three were wearing masks. They seemed to be the only ones trying to keep separation from other people.
I drove by a third big box store and it was similar to the last one, except there seemed to be a few more people wearing masks.
This is how we are working to control the virus?
I can only assume that the vast majority of the people I saw believe that either the virus is a hoax, or they believe that the refrigerator trucks full of bodies can’t possibly happen here.
I hope they are right, because if they are wrong, based upon what I saw, we may need a few of those refrigerator trucks very soon.
Bill Fenton
Florence
