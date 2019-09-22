My liberal friends tell me I have nothing to fear from “democratic” socialism since it expresses the will of the people; hence the word “democratic.”
I beg to differ.
Socialism is merely an extension of the regulatory welfare state we already suffer. Once their statist programs are launched those who benefit will always vote to keep their benefits. Get enough programs up and running and eventually there are enough people at the government trough to make a majority.
How much do they cost? Who knows. How well do they work? Who cares. What counts is that they have enough votes to make a majority.
Sorry, but using the adjective “democratic” doesn’t make me feel any better.
Look, tyranny of the majority is still tyranny. If the majority of the people vote to take away my rights that is not OK with me. If the majority vote to take away my property, that is not OK either.
The founding fathers loaded the Constitution with checks and balances precisely to protect our freedoms from, among others, the majority. Those checks and balances have eroded over the past several decades placing those freedoms at risk.
I fear democratic socialism precisely because I fear the majority.
Ron Helgemo
Killen
