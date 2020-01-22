In 1938 Neville Chamberlain, wanting to avoid war, flew to Munich and made an agreement with Hitler allowing Germany to take over part of Czechoslovakia.
Chamberlain said this would bring peace. Soon after, Hitler invaded the other European countries and started World War II.
Obama released several billion dollars to the Iranian government in exchange for an agreement not to develop nuclear weapons. The money did not go for the good of the Iranian people but was used by (Ruhollah) Khomeini and (Qasem) Soleimani to set up, direct and fund terrorist groups throughout the Middle East.
They were responsible for the deaths and displacement of millions of people in Syria, including Americans.
The aim of Iran was to gain control of the Mideast and its oil and to destroy Israel. The death of Soleimani let the Iranians know that Donald Trump would retaliate for the deaths of our people.
If Iran had been successful in its plans, it would have eventually led to war. If they ever backed the Israelis into a corner, Israel as a last resort would use their nuclear arsenal to defend themselves. At that time the world would learn the meaning of armageddon.
A country that does not learn from the mistakes of the past will repeat those same mistakes.
Norman Kramer
Killen
